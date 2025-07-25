The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will renew their crosstown rivalry at Rate Field on Friday. The Cubs swept the series when these teams met at Wrigley Field in May, and Shota Imanaga (7-3, 2.40 ERA) will be on the mound for the Cubs. He has been outstanding since returning to the rotation in late June, posting a 2.13 ERA across 25.1 innings. The White Sox will counter with Adrian Houser, who is 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA and has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 10 appearances this season.

Here are the model's three best bets for White Sox vs. Cubs on Friday:

Colson Montgomery Over 0.5 total bases (-110)

Adrian Houser Over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-125)

Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 0.5 runs (+105)

Colson Montgomery Over 0.5 total bases (-110)

The White Sox rookie shortstop has been one of the bright spots for the team this season, batting .275 through the first 16 games of his career. He went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and five RBI in an 11-9 win against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Montgomery is 7-for-23 with two home runs through six games after the All-Star break, and the model has him recording 1.1 total bases on Friday.

Adrian Houser Over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-125)

Houser has a dazzling 1.89 ERA this season, but he is coming off his worst outing of the campaign. He allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and one walk against the Pirates, generating just four swinging strikes. It snapped a streak of four quality starts. The model has that poor performance carrying over to this start, as Houser is allowing 3.4 earned runs in the latest simulations.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 0.5 runs (+105)

The Cubs center fielder has scored 69 runs already this season, racking up 106 hits with a team-high 27 home runs. Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against Kansas City on Wednesday, adding to his hot start after the All-Star break. He is 7-for-20 with two home runs and a stolen base across his first five games of the second half, and his ability to swipe bases gives him excellent opportunities to score runs.

