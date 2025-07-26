The Chicago White Sox (38-66) will try to clinch a series victory over their crosstown rivals when they host the Chicago Cubs (60-43) in the second game of a three-game set on Saturday night. The White Sox maintained their strong start to the second half of the season with a 12-5 win in the opener on Friday, marking their sixth win in seven games. Their lone loss since the All-Star break came in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, but they have responded with consecutive wins. The Cubs have lost four of their last five games, falling one game behind Milwaukee atop the National League Central standings.

Here are the model's three best bets for White Sox vs. Cubs on Saturday:

Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Crow-Armstrong had his seven-game hitting streak snapped on Friday night when he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. The center fielder is batting .268 with 27 home runs and is tied for tenth in the majors with 25 doubles. He also has four triples, so more than half of his 106 hits this season have gone for extra bases. Crow-Armstrong has only been held hitless in consecutive games twice all month, and the model has him finishing with 2.2 total bases on Saturday night.

Colson Montgomery Over 0.5 total bases (-140)

The 23-year-old rookie is splitting time at shortstop and third base while providing some much needed firepower at the plate. He homered for the third straight game in Friday's 12-5 win, extending his hitting streak to five games. Montgomery is batting .273 with two doubles, one triple and 13 RBI through the first 62 plate appearances of his career. The model has him recording 1.2 total bases on Saturday to provide value at this number.

Aaron Civale Under 3.5 earned runs allowed (-160)

Civale has a 4.76 ERA this season due to three outings when he has allowed five earned runs, but he has not given up more than two earned runs in eight of his other nine appearances. He is coming off his first shutout start of the season, blanking the Pirates across six three-hit innings last Sunday. Civale has dominated the Cubs in four career starts, posting a 1.61 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 18 hits allowed across 22.1 innings. The model projects that success will continue on Saturday night, as Civale is allowing 2.8 earned runs in the latest simulations.

