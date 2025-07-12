The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees continue their series on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. These World Series contenders opened their series on Friday, which the Yankees won in decisive fashion 11-0 behind three home runs from Cody Bellinger. They now will look to secure a series sweep in a matchup that features two All-Stars on the mound.

If you want to bet on MLB games, then make sure to check out the best sportsbook promos at the top betting sites for Saturday. We've got all the details on those promos here, and we'll also look closely at the odds, predictions and MLB player props for Cubs vs. Yankees.

Top sportsbook promos for Cubs vs. Yankees

FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if you win No code required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW

The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code all offer $150 in bonus bets to new users who place a first bet of at least $5. FanDuel requires your first bet to win, while that's not the case at DraftKings or bet365. DraftKings awards its $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens.

The BetMGM bonus and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also give new users bonus bets, but they require more investment and for bets to lose in order to receive bonus bets. At BetMGM, your first bet is covered up to $1,500. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. At Fanatics, your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook are covered for $100 each for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code doesn't offer bonus bets, but it returns profit boosts. After you sign up and place a first bet of at least $1, Caesars awards you 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Betting on Cubs vs. Yankees

The Yankees trounced the Cubs on Friday with an 11-0 victory. New York starter Carlos Rodon fired eight innings of shutout ball, while the offense jumped all over spot starter Chris Flexen and the relievers who followed him. Every Yankee hitter besides ironically superstar Aaron Judge tallied at least one hit, although Judge did walk twice (and made several impressive plays in the field). Bellinger's three-homer game was the first of his career, and he could have had a fourth homer had Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker not made a leaping catch at the wall.

The Yankees are -166 favorites on the money line for Saturday, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cubs are +138 underdogs. The total is set at 8 runs. The Under is priced at -105 and Over is -115

Two All-Star southpaws get the start in Saturday's matchup as Matthew Boyd (9-3, 2.52 ERA) goes for the Cubs while Max Fried (11-2, 2.27 ERA) gets the nod for the Yankees. Both Boyd and Fried are enjoying career years in the first seasons with their new teams, with Fried making his third All-Star team and Boyd getting that honor for the first time in his career. Boyd struck out nine in five scoreless innings in his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals, while Fried's last start saw him give up three runs in five innings against the New York Mets.

At DraftKings, Fried and Boyd are both set at 5.5 strikeouts. Fried's Over is +120 and his Under is -160, while Boyd's Over is -105 and his Under is -120.

Judge is the favorite to homer at +180, followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+260), Paul Goldschmidt (+330), Kyle Tucker (+425), Austin Wells (+450), Seiya Suzuki (+450), Cody Bellinger (+450) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (+475).

Responsible gaming

Whether you're an experienced bettor or are new to sports betting, you need to practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses and betting within your means. Sportsbooks offer tools and resources for responsible gaming like time and wager limits and self-exclusion lists, and there are also national resources available like the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG), Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 1-800-426-2537).