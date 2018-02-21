Cubs' Willson Contreras says he's willing to break new rules on mound visits

MLB recently implemented a handful of new rules designed to improve pace of play. Notable among those is a new limit on mound visits that don't result in a pitching change. Now, teams will be limited to six mounds visits per game, plus one additional mound visit for every extra-inning played. Here's what counts a mound visit:

A manager or coach trip to the mound to meet with the pitcher shall constitute a visit. A player leaving his position to confer with the pitcher, including a pitcher leaving the mound to confer with another player, shall also constitute a mound visit, regardless of where the visit occurs or the length of the visit.

This will of course directly impact catchers, who, at least anecdotally, take more frequent trips to the mound these days, in part to stave off sign-stealing. Needless to say, catchers (and probably pitchers) aren't going to be too fond of this new measure. Indeed, one of the best catchers in all of baseball, Willson Contreras of the Cubs, had this to say on Tuesday (via Jesse Rogers of ESPN) ...

"I don't even care. If I have to go [to talk to the pitcher] again and pay the price for my team I will."

Contreras, by the way, is correct in assuming that there will be a price ...

If a pitching coach/manager tries to visit the mound after his team’s six visits are up, it’s an automatic pitching change. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) February 20, 2018

Obviously, the Cubs don't want one of their best players getting ejected with anything resembling regularity. This is probably heat of the moment stuff from Contreras, which is understandable given that the battery-mate relationship is a vital one that requires regular care and feeding. Any effort to get in the way of that is going to be met with some level of defiance. Whether Contreras is willing to get run over mound visits remains to be seen, but that catchers dislike this new rule appears certain.