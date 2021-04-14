The Chicago Cubs edged the Milwaukee Brewers by a score 3-2 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night (box score). With the win, the Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak.

Central to the Chicago triumph was catcher Willson Contreras, who in the eighth hit a massive home run that flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead that would stand. You're about to see his 438-foot blast off a Brent Suter fastball, and you're also about to see Contreras take vengeful pleasure in the blast. First the standard view of the homer:

And then a focus on the aforementioned vengeful pleasure:

The Cubs' bullpen would keep that margin intact, but let's talk about Contreras' savoring of the moment. As Cubs color commentator Jim Deshaies suggested in the top-most video, Contreras isn't particularly pleased about the Brewers' habit of plunking him this season. The Brewers have already pegged him four times in the young 2021 season, including one from Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday and one on April 5 that hit Contreras in the head.

The night after getting beaned, things almost came to a boil between Contreras and the Brewers:

So that's the backdrop to Tuesday's highly choreographed trip around the bases for Contreras -- highlighted by the bat-flip and shushing of his various and sundry haters. Also, earlier in the night things got tense when Woodruff was possibly/probably thrown at by Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera:

Let it be noted that Jackie Bradley Jr. and Travis Shaw of the Brewers were also plunked on Tuesday night, and Omar Narvaez and Avisail Garcia were on Monday night. So while Contreras' mounting frustrations are understandable, it's been a bit of a two-way street when it comes to drilling batters in 2021 (unintentionally or otherwise).

These two teams will go at it again on Wednesday night and then they'll play 13 more regular-season contests. In other words, this probably isn't the last time we see mutual contempt bubble to the surface. For now, though, the most recent last laugh belongs to Contreras and the Cubs.