Cubs' Yu Darvish feels 'weird' that Astros still have 2017 World Series title

The ongoing Astros sign-stealing saga continued Sunday with commissioner Rob Manfred holding a press conference for the first time since MLB disciplined Houston last month. Players were given immunity in exchange for their cooperation and the Astros will not be stripped of their 2017 World Series title.

"The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act," Manfred said at Sunday's press conference. "People will always know something was different about the 2017 season, and whether we made that decision right or wrong, we undertook a thorough investigation, and had the intestinal fortitude to share the results of the investigation, even when those results were not very pretty."

The decision not to strip the Astros of the 2017 World Series title is not sitting well at least some opposing players. Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger ripped Manfred's light punishment -- that prompted Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to essentially tell Bellinger to shut up. Yu Darvish, Bellinger's teammate with the 2017 Dodgers, thinks it's "weird" the Astros get to keep their title.

Here's what Darvish told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Sunday:

"It's a weird feeling. Like, in the Olympics, when a player cheats, you can't have a Gold medal, right? But they still have as World Series title. That makes me feel weird. That's it. And one more thing. With Correra talking about Bellinger. I saw that yesterday. So they cheat, and I think right now that they don't have to talk. They shouldn't talk like that right now."

Darvish was rocked for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings in two starts in the 2017 World Series, including five runs in 1 2/3 innings in the decisive Game 7. He thought he was tipping his pitches in the immediate aftermath, and, even after the Astros sign-stealing scheme became public, Darvish has shouldered the blame for his performance.

In the meantime, Darvish is doing fine work giving Astros fans the business on social media:

Gorgeous trashcan!

I like it! — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) February 16, 2020

There is no precedent in baseball history for stripping a World Series championship and it is a slippery slope, as Manfred said Sunday. We have seen titles stripped in other sports, however, mostly in the Olympics and college sports.

This much is clear: the Astros have shown little remorse for their actions. Their public apology last week was anything but sincere and the owner refuses to be accountable for his organization. Opposing players and fans have every right to be upset the Astros are keeping their title and escaped the scandal with a relative slap on the wrist.