Cubs' Yu Darvish scratched from scheduled start vs. Brewers due to forearm tightness
Darvish has been on a tear since the beginning of July
The Chicago Cubs have won four of their last five games and are concluding an important series on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. But they'll have to go about their business without scheduled starter Yu Darvish, who was scratched beforehand due to forearm tightness -- a condition he's been dealing with for a while, according to the team:
Darvish is expected to make his next start -- next weekend against the same Brewers team -- but it's fair to characterize this as concerning news for the Cubs. After all, forearm tightness is often a precursor to bigger issues -- and, sometimes, Tommy John surgery.
Beyond that, Darvish has been an important piece of the Cubs rotation as of late. Dating back to July 1, he's started 10 times and has accumulated a 3.19 ERA and 75 more strikeouts than walks in 62 innings pitched. Those are the kinds of numbers the Cubs expected when they signed him to a contract worth $126 million prior to the start of last season.
The Cubs intend to start Tyler Chatwood in Darvish's place on Sunday. While Chatwood has had a better second season in Chicago, his substandard command limits his upside as a starter. As such, the Cubs will have to hope Darvish's injury is as trivial as they're presenting it. Otherwise, their road to the postseason is about to get bumpy.
