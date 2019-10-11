Curt Schilling says he's interested in Phillies manager vacancy and Red Sox pitching coach job

Former Red Sox and Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling reportedly wants to get back into the game of baseball. Schilling, 52, has significant interest in interviewing for the Philadelphia's managerial opening and/or Boston's pitching coach job, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Here's what Schilling told Nightengale via text regarding the Phillies manager job: "I think it's one of the few openings since I left that I 'fit.' I know the city. I know the fans and I know the expectations."

On Thursday the Phillies fired Gabe Kapler after two disappointing seasons and heightened expectations after making big splashes in the offseason. We put together a list of 10 potential candidates to become the next Phillies manager -- Schilling was not one of them. Several teams are looking for new managers following the 2019 season in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason on the managerial carousel.

The Red Sox followed up their dismal of GM Dave Dombrowski with the reassignment of pitching coach Dana LeVangie and assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister. At this point in time, it's not clear if either organization is interested in interviewing Schilling for their respective vacancies.

Schilling is a six-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion. He finished runner-up in the Cy Young Award voting three times. He pitched for the Phillies for nine seasons, from 1992-2000, and appeared in the Philadelphia's 1993 World Series loss. He spent the final four years of his 20-year long big-league career with the Red Sox, where he won two World Series championships. The other World Series title came when Schilling was a member of the Diamondbacks in 2001. He also pitched for both the Orioles and Astros.

When the Red Sox honored a group of players from the 2004 World Series team, Schilling was not invited. A team executive said the decision to exclude Schilling was not "out of spite." He said the snub was on purpose. Schilling was included in the group that visited Fenway Park in April for the 2018 World Series ring ceremony.

Schilling, who retired in 2008, has no professional baseball coaching or managing experience. This past January, he received 60.9 percent on his seventh year on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.