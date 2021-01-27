The results of the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame election were revealed Tuesday evening, and it was a shutout. There will be no members in the 2021 Hall of Fame class. The closest former player to the 75-percent threshold was Curt Schilling, who got 71.1 percent of the vote -- a personal high. Schilling fell just 16 votes shy of enshrinement.

Players can stay on the ballot 10 years before falling off. Next voting cycle is set be Schilling's 10th, but to hear it from him, he doesn't want that chance. Schilling, in a Facebook post published shortly after the Hall of Fame vote was revealed on Tuesday, asked the Hall of Fame to leave him off next year's ballot.

Schilling says that he wrote a letter to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday, which he shared on social media. Schilling says he doesn't hold any ill will toward the Hall itself, noting that they have "been otherworldly kind and gracious in every way possible and I'll be forever grateful to them and for that." But Schilling, claiming that media members "have lined up" to destroy his career, says he does not want to be part of the BBWAA balloting process in 2022.

"I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot," he wrote. "I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don't think I'm a hall of famer as I've often stated but if former players think I am then I'll accept that with honor."

Here's his full post:

He added this on Twitter:

It's worth reiterating here that Schilling got 71.1 percent of the vote. There were 333 returned ballots, and 285 of those voters deemed Schilling's career worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Schilling lost his job at ESPN in 2016 for offensive social media posts.

As far as we can find, there is no precedent for a player asking off the BBWAA ballot for the Hall of Fame. Former union boss Marvin Miller once said he didn't want to be voted into the Hall of Fame, but he wasn't a player and it wasn't the BBWAA.

Former BBWAA president Derrick Goold noted on Twitter that there is no Hall of Fame "provision for a player to remove (his) name from (the) ballot."

All the same, if Schilling really, strongly doesn't want to even be on the ballot next year, there's no reason the Hall shouldn't simply accommodate him and take him off. In this case, the slippery slope theory doesn't seem to me something that should deter the Hall of Fame. How many players will actually say to the Hall to leave them off the ballot moving forward? And if there are those who don't want to be in the Hall, why force them?

Other notable sections from Schilling's letter:

He mentioned that he's now "somehow in a conversation with two men who cheated, and instead of being accountable they chose to destroy others lives to protect their lie." This is obviously Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. They were the next two highest vote-getters after Schilling in this voting cycle.

His overall beef with the media is touched upon and he says a version of himself is being portrayed "that does not and has never existed." He acknowledges that he has committed sins in his life and is 100 percent accountable. He offers up, "Even the thought of responding to claims of 'nazi' or 'racist' or any other term so watered down and rendered meaningless by spineless cowards who have never met me makes me ill."

A final note that needs stressing: Schilling isn't in any way saying he doesn't want to be in the Hall of Fame. He says he doesn't look at himself as a Hall of Fame player, but he wants his Hall of Fame fate to be decided by a veterans committee, which in general includes former players and executives.