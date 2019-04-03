D-Backs' Zack Greinke becomes first pitcher in two years to hit two home runs in one game
The last to do it? Madison Bumgarner, of course
Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke had a very eventful Tuesday night.
During his start against the Padres (GameTracker), Greinke struck out 10 batters in six innings and held San Diego to three runs on six hits. That goes into the books as a quality start. Greinke struck out 10 of the 20 batters he faced after giving up a two-run home run to Hunter Renfroe in the first inning.
Greinke also went 2 for 3 at the plate Tuesday night in addition to his work on the mound. It's notable anytime a pitcher goes 2 for 3 at the plate. In this case, Greinke went 2 for 3 with two homers. He hit a three-run home run against Eric Lauer in the fourth inning and a solo shot against Adam Warren in the sixth inning.
Here are the two homers, the seventh and eighth of Greinke's career.
It should be noted Greinke had a chance to hit a third home run. He grounded out in the seventh inning, however.
Greinke last hit a home run while with the Dodgers in 2015. He is the first pitcher in two years with a two-homer game and only the ninth to do it this century. Here are the pitchers with a two-homer game since 2000:
- Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks: April 2, 2019 vs. Padres
- Madison Bumgarner, Giants: April 2, 2017 vs. Diamondbacks
- Noah Syndergaard, Mets: May 11, 2016 vs. Dodgers
- Micah Owings, Diamondbacks: August 18, 2007 vs. Braves
- Dontrelle Willis, Mets: September 20, 2006 vs. Mets
- Randy Wolf, Phillies: August 11, 2004 vs. Rockies
- Robert Person, Phillies: June 2, 2002 vs. Expos
- Mike Hampton, Rockies: June 5, 2001 vs. Astros
- Darren Dreifort, Dodgers: August 8, 2000 vs. Cubs
Thanks to Tuesday night, Greinke has already tied his career high in home runs (2) and is one short of his career high in RBI (5 last year). Not a bad night with a stick, or on the mound for that matter.
