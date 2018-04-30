Daily fantasy baseball picks, pivots, and contrarian plays for April 30 MLB DFS

If you want to cash in huge on your DFS tournaments for MLB action on Monday, April 30, you need to see what Heath Cummings has to say.



Cummings, who hosts the SportsLine DFS Podcast, has emerged as CBS Sports' top DFS expert because of his contrarian mind. When the masses flock to a hot hitter, Cummings finds likely regression. When a pitcher struggles in one start, Cummings finds value in the next one.

He is a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports and covers daily fantasy sports of all types. He's also a lead analyst for Daily Fantasy Live. If there's one person whose DFS opinion you should care about, it's Heath's.



One contrarian pick we'll give away for Monday's slate: Cummings loves San Diego pitcher Eric Lauer at just $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.



"Ignore his disastrous debut," Cummings told SportsLine. "He gets the best pitching environment of the day and the Giants have a .283 wOBA vs. LHP. Lauer struck out more than a batter per inning at every level."



Expect a small ownership percentage for Lauer after the rookie lefty gave up six earned runs in three innings in his first career start. But Cummings likes his chances to bounce back in a huge way, so he's a pivot selection you should be all over on Monday.



Another player Cummings likes: Reds shortstop Jose Peraza, who is $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.



While many are loading up on Milwaukee hitters for the game between the Reds and Brewers, Cummings sees value in players like Peraza, who has been making solid contact and should get at least five at-bats on Monday in a game that is expected to be high-scoring.



