Daily fantasy baseball picks, pivots, and contrarian plays for May 1 MLB DFS

If you want to cash in huge on your DFS tournaments for MLB action on Tuesday, May 1, you need to see what Heath Cummings has to say.

Cummings, who hosts the SportsLine DFS Podcast, has emerged as CBS Sports' top DFS expert because of his contrarian mind. When the masses flock to a hot hitter, Cummings finds likely regression. When a pitcher struggles in one start, Cummings finds value in the next one.

He is a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports and covers daily fantasy sports of all types. He's also a lead analyst for Daily Fantasy Live. If there's one person whose DFS opinion you should care about, it's Heath's.

Now, Cummings is sharing his top contrarian MLB DFS tournament lineups for Tuesday. If you want to go big, these are the lineups you need to play because they're full of DFS pivots that will have lower ownership percentages. You can get Cummings top pivot picks -- and his full lineups -- over at SportsLine.

One contrarian pick we'll give away for Tuesday's slate: Cummings loves Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun, who is just $2,200 on FanDuel and $3,100 on DraftKings.

Calhoun has struggled thus far in 2018, coming into Tuesday with a batting average of just .172 and an on-base percentage of .196. But Cummings has looked deeper at the numbers and the matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, and likes Calhoun's chance to break through.

"Everyone is going to play Angels, but Calhoun will get overlooked because of his slow start," Cummings told SportsLine. "He's still making good contact (39.1 percent), but struggling lifting the ball. Alex Cobb can help with that."

Another player Cummings like: Angels starter Nick Tropeano at $6,300 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings, who faces a Baltimore team that struggles mightily against right-handed pitching.

Cummings also is targeting a hitter priced below $4,000 on both sites who's low batting average is a fluke because of his extremely high hard-contact rate. This is a pick you're not even thinking about, but it could be the difference in cashing huge or going home with nothing

So who is DFS expert Heath Cummings putting in his contrarian MLB lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal contrarian tournament lineups for Tuesday on FanDuel and DraftKings, all from CBS Sports' top DFS expert.