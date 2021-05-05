Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means etched his name in the history books on Wednesday as he tossed a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners. Means joins Joe Musgrove and Carlos Rodon as the third pitcher to throw a no-hitter during the 2021 season.

In addition, Means became the first Orioles pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history with six coming in Baltimore and four when the Orioles were known as the St. Louis Browns. The club's last no-hitter was a combined effort against the Oakland Athletics back in 1991.

Means ended up striking out 12 batters and walking none during his nine innings of work on Wednesday. Seattle's only baserunner came courtesy of Sam Haggerty, who struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt. However, the ball got away from catcher Pedro Severino and Haggerty was able to make it to first base safely.

Means threw 113 pitches in total and 79 of those were strikes. In addition, the Orioles left-hander threw first-pitch strikes to 26 of the 27 batters that he faced.

With Means turning in some an incredible accomplishment, the baseball world took to Twitter to weigh in.