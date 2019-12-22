Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox agree to three-year, $55.5 million deal, report says

The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have reached an agreement for a three-year, $55.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The deal includes a vesting fourth year that could bring the total to four-years, $74 million.

Keuchel, who turns 32 in January, finished the 2019 season with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts for the Atlanta Braves. This year's time in free agency was much shorter for Keuchel than last year. After declining a qualifying offer from the Houston Astros, due to a combination of factors after the 2018 season -- including a slow market as well as draft-pick compensation -- Keuchel didn't sign with the Braves until June 7 and didn't made his 2019 season debut until June 21.

Last season, the southpaw pitched to a 121 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 2.33. In the last six seasons, his ERA has only gone above the 4.00 mark once. Keuchel, who took home the American League Cy Young award in 2015 with the Houston Astros, holds a career ERA of 3.67 and career WHIP of 1.260 in 202 games started (1,302 innings).

Keuchel is a reliable and durable pitcher and he'll join All-Star righty Lucas Giolito, right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, right-hander Dylan Cease and right-hander Dylan Covey in the White Sox projected rotation for the 2020 season. A low-velocity, low-spin lefty, Keuchel should still prove to be able to challenge batters up in the strike zone in his ninth year in the big leagues next season. Plus, he has the added benefit of bringing postseason experience to the Chicago White Sox, who appear to be ready to contend in the AL Central next season.

This winter, Chicago also signed top free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal and veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez to a one-year, $5 million deal. The club also signed All-Star Jose Abreu to a three-year, $50 million contract extension, as well as signing catcher James McCann and trading for outfielder Nomar Mazara.

CBS Sports ranked Keuchel No. 10 on our Top 50 Free Agent list.