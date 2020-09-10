The first-place White Sox on Thursday placed lefty starter Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day injured list because of back spasms.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 7, which means Keuchel, barring setback, should be able to return in time for final the week-plus of the regular season and perhaps make two more starts. Keuchel left his most recent start against the Royals because of back discomfort, and the team was already planning to have him skip a turn in the rotation.

To take Keuchel's spot on the active roster, the White Sox have recalled right-hander Reynaldo Lopez from their alternate training site.

As for Keuchel, the 32-year-old has thrived in his first season since signing a three-year, $55.5 million contract with Chicago. In 53 1/3 innings spread across nine starts this year, Keuchel has pitched to a 2.19 ERA (205 ERA+) with just 12 walks and two home runs allowed.

The White Sox are presently locked in a tight three-way struggle with Cleveland and the Twins for the AL Central title. Given the expanded postseason, however, the White Sox's playoff status is quite secure. Coming into Thursday's slate, the the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) gives the 27-16 Sox a 99.8 percent chance of claiming one of the eight AL playoff bids at stake.