Dallas Keuchel rumors: Lefty talking with multiple teams, throwing 95-pitch simulated games
We have our first Dallas Keuchel rumor in weeks
We have seen our first Dallas Keuchel rumor in weeks. Alas, it doesn't include any specific teams:
It is interesting that he's at 95 pitches. Any team signing Keuchel at this point would still want him to go through a minor-league rehab assignment first, but knowing that he's already this stretched out means it might only be a two- or three-game assignment instead of four or five. That makes a difference.
Again, though, no word on exactly with what teams Keuchel and Boras are in discussion. We also haven't heard any years or dollar figures in a long time.
Keuchel, 31, hit free agency at quite the inopportune time. Aside from the elite of the elite, it's been mostly a rough go in free agency this past two offseasons with a few exceptions. On a personal level, following his Cy Young season in 2015, he was bad in 2016, managed just 23 starts in 2017 and pitched to a 3.74 ERA (108 ERA+) last season while leading the majors in hits allowed.
He was still a good pitcher, posting a 2.6 WAR, but strikeout rate has been tumbling, he's giving up more hits and his FIP for the past three seasons is 3.78, suggesting as he heads into his 30s that he's not much more than a league average pitcher.
That being said, a lot of teams could use a league average pitcher who logged over 200 innings last year and has a Cy Young and World Series ring. He should not still be without a job.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Old MLB faces in new MLB places
Here's how MLB All-Stars are getting started in new cities
-
Padres introduce 'Anchorman' race
Channel 4 news team assemble!
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Mar. 30
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate
-
MLB Friday: D-Backs win marathon game
Here is everything you need to know about the second day of the baseball regular season
-
Goldy has a 3-HR game for the Cards
St. Louis is already loving their new first baseman
-
Angels starting OF to miss 8-12 weeks
Upton finished second in home runs for the team last year