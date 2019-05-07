Dallas Keuchel, still a free agent, says he'll keep holding out for fair deal: 'I'm not asking for the world'

Free agent pitcher and former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel still has not signed with a team. Keuchel says he is not going to settle until he gets what he believes to be a fair market value.

"If you would've asked me on the first day of free agency, I would have said no way I'd be here on May 6," Keuchel told Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports. "Am I the best at this point in time? No. But am I more than or better than some of the offers I've been given? Absolutely. That's not me being greedy. That's just my compensation in the market from what the analytical data is telling me. I didn't come up with this. The front offices came up with this. So now they're trying to tell me I'm less than what the analytical data is saying. How is that possible?"

Keuchel, 31, went 12-11 last season with a 3.74 ERA (110 ERA+), 1.31 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 204 2/3 innings. The veteran left-hander is trending down but he still would make any team that signed him better. Plus, he's healthy and finished with a league-leading 34 starts -- not missing a single outing -- for the Houston Astros in 2018. Keuchel has a 76-63 record with a career 3.66 ERA over seven seasons.

"It's not just the front offices who have all these numbers," Keuchel told Yahoo. "Players and agencies now have the access and the knowledge to do the same thing. My asking price and my due diligence is not just out of left field. It has come to me through my own career path, my own career numbers, and then what my market is valued at this point in time. To this point it hasn't been matched. It's been less than what it should be. And this is out of principle, what's going on right now. I can't speak for other players. It's a principle for me. I'm not asking for the world."

Keuchel says he turned down numerous offers brought to him by his agent, Scott Boras.

"I lead the ship," Keuchel told Yahoo. "Scott will give me information in general. He gives me necessary information for me to make a knowledgeable decision on my future. … And if it were up to him I would probably be signed at this point. He wants me out there throwing, pitching, and putting up stats that are quality major league stats. I told him no on numerous deals because it's about principle. It's about fair market value. And I wasn't getting that."

Keuchel, along with closer Craig Kimbrel, are two notable MLB players still without a team for the 2019 season. After June 2, any team that signs either of them would not have to forfeit a draft pick.

"When people tweet at me, saying, 'Hey, quit being the Le'Veon Bell of baseball,' it is a funny line. But he stood up for himself. He stood up for his well-being. And I'm standing up for my well-being as well. It's about principle in both situations. Now, I'm not looking to sit out this whole year. I wasn't looking to sit out at all. But we are in this situation right now.

"I would love to sign tomorrow. I would love to sign right now. Or, I might have to wait until this draft pick comes off me. Whatever happens, happens. I'm not going to dwell on it. I'm going to be ready to go. That's me right now."