Dan Straily is 'glad' Stanton and Yelich are gone and agrees with Marlins rebuild

No team remade their roster more than the Miami Marlins this offseason. Once the new Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group took over, the club started trading away veterans to cut costs and begin a rebuild. Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon were all dealt away.

Stanton made it no secret he did not want to be part of a rebuild, essentially forcing a trade. Yelich and J.T. Realmuto said they wanted to be traded as well given the team's direction. Yelich was traded but Realmuto remains with Miami, for now. I think it's easy to understand why a player wouldn't want to spend his prime years with a rebuilding team, but that's just me.

Righty Dan Straily, however, is happy he's still with the Marlins and is embracing the rebuild. In fact, Straily said he is "glad" the team traded away Stanton and Yelich, because he doesn't want to be teammates with players who don't want to be there. Here's what Straily told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald:

"Glad they're gone," Straily said. "If they don't want to be here, then good for them. They can continue their career elsewhere." ... "I agree with what happened, all the moves they made," Straily said of the Marlins' active offseason. "And I really feel that the pieces they brought in … this might flip around a little quicker [than people expect]. I'm not saying today, but things are going to flip around a little quicker than a lot of people realize, because of some of the players they were able to acquire back in those trades."

Huh. How about that? Straily clarified he is not insulted Stanton and Yelich (and Realmuto) wanted to be traded. He is instead using it as motivation. I guess that makes it sound a little less harsh.

Anyway, the 29-year-old Straily, who himself popped up in trade rumors over the winter, knows all about being traded as part of a rebuild. He was a member of the Cubs in 2014, was traded away, then watched them win the World Series in 2016. He was with the Astros in 2015, was traded away, then watched them win the World Series in 2017.

Dan Straily is embracing the Marlins' rebuild. USATSI

Straily is tired of being traded as part of rebuilds. He wants to stick around with the Marlins and see this through, and hey, that's admirable. Not many players would be willing to do the same. Straily is under team control through 2020, so he's a potential building block for Miami. Don't be mistaken though, he could find himself on the move as part of the rebuild at any moment.

Last season Straily went 10-9 with a 4.26 ERA (95 ERA+) in 33 starts and 181 2/3 innings for the Marlins. He is the odds on favorite to start Opening Day this year.