Dan Straily reportedly weighing offers from three AL teams, so let's rank his potential landing spots

The Miami Marlins made a surprising roster move prior to the start of the season, cutting veteran right-hander Dan Straily in order to free up another rotation spot for a young arm.

Straily, 30, has asserted himself as a tolerable big-league starter. In his two seasons with the Fish, he took his turn in the rotation 56 times and compiled a 92 ERA+ and 2.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio. A team seeking rotation help might even convince itself Straily has more upside to offer than his history indicates. He doesn't throw hard and has struck out fewer than eight batters per nine innings in his career, yet his slider and changeup have missed bats at rates that suggest a tweak in selection -- away from his fastball -- could breed better results.

Whether teams buy into that thinking is almost besides the point since Straily is employable without any changes. It shouldn't be surprising, then, to learn that at least three American League clubs have already offered him a spot in their rotation, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman:

Dan Straily has MLB offers and rotation spots assured with 3 AL teams and will take a week or two to decide which one to take (or another one that may surface in the interim). The Marlins let him go on the eve of the season. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 29, 2019

If we're one thing other than messy, we're curious. As such, we tried to figure out who those three AL squads are by ranking the entire league based on our perception of their likely interest. The results are below, ranked from least to most likely, with the final three teams being the ones we think are the teams who have made offers. (Do note that we're aware the National League exists -- that's not the point -- and that this is more art than science. Gracias.)

Straily returning to Houston, with whom he spent the 2015 season, seems improbable. The Astros have a loaded rotation as it is, with Josh James and Forrest Whitley waiting in reserve. Amusingly, Straily would probably benefit from Houston's openness toward pitching backward.

League sources have informed CBS Sports that Cleveland has discussed potential trades involving Shane Bieber dating back to last summer. There's no reason to think any deal is imminent, however, and so there's no space in Cleveland for Mr. Straily.

The Red Sox already have five starters with the potential for above-average production. Feel free to mix and match these first three teams whichever way you'd like -- none of them are likely to be involved in the Straily bidding.

Luis Severino and CC Sabathia missing time led the Yankees to sign Gio Gonzalez as an insurance policy. Gonzalez's presence is enough for us to write them off here.

Nah. The Rays have ample options to throw out there if need be. There's no reason to believe they'd abandon their current plans to sign Straily.

Another playoff contender, another no-go. The Twins have Michael Pineda and Martin Perez around to fill out their rotation. That may sound like a bad thing, but Perez earned some ink this spring after mechanical tweaks led to improved stuff. We'll see if it carries into the regular season -- either way, he's not going to be displaced by Straily.

We're not willing to call the Mariners playoff contenders, but they're off to a 3-0 start. Signing Straily would mean bumping Felix Hernandez to the bullpen. The M's brain trust doesn't seem too concerned about upsetting Hernandez or the fan base, but we don't think this will happen.

To the Rangers' credit, they spent the offseason adding veteran arms. Straily may or may not be better than a few of them, but Texas probably isn't going to dump Shelby Miller (or anyone) for another vet before they get a chance to show their stuff (or lack thereof) in the regular season.

Chicago will install Ervin Santana as its fifth starter when the schedule demands it. You can make a case that shouldn't prevent Rick Hahn from showing interest in Straily -- not with how Lucas Giolito has pitched in the past -- but it's not like the White Sox are legitimate contenders.

It's easy to overlook the Blue Jays in these sorts of exercises, but we think it's a no on Straily. Toronto has Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez, of course, and added Clayton Richard and Matt Shoemaker over the winter. Clay Buchholz and Ryan Borucki will likely take turns if and when they return from the disabled list, so Toronto can justify using the interim period as an audition for Trent Thornton. We think that's what they'll do.

The Tigers have spent the past two seasons importing various low-cost veterans. Last year it was Francisco Liriano and Mike Fiers, this year it's Matt Moore and Tyson Ross. Even with Michael Fulmer out for the season, it probably makes more sense for the Tigers to see as much of Daniel Norris as possible rather than installing Straily as the No. 5 starter. We're ranking them this high because it's not like Detroit necessarily owes Norris the opportunity.

Straily would seem to boost the A's playoff chances, but we're making them a no -- albeit the last no -- because we think they can and will justify standing pat. PECOTA has Straily posting numbers similar to those of Aaron Brooks, Chris Bassitt, Paul Blackburn, and other internal candidates. Add in how the A's are running low on optionable pitchers -- they have one spot to play with, in our estimation -- and we think they'd prefer to maintain flexibility unless a more noticeable upgrade presents itself. (Dallas Keuchel is presumably too costly for Oakland.)

We almost talked ourselves out of ranking the Orioles in the top three. Seems wild, doesn't it? Baltimore has the worst roster in baseball -- and has since before Mike Elias took over. Adding Straily would seem like a gimme, particularly with the Orioles resorting to the opener approach due in part to Alex Cobb's injury. Still, the O's haven't seemed concerned with marginal upgrades since Elias took over, and they could chalk up passing on Straily to wanting to give the innings and the spot to a waiver claim or younger internal candidate with more upside to offer. We think they probably have or will make an offer, but you can see some reason for doubt there.

Unlike the Orioles, the Royals have made a number of veteran additions despite having low expectations: Billy Hamilton, Chris Owings, Homer Bailey, Lucas Duda, Martin Maldonado, and so on. None of those signings will change their fortunes, but the desire to add -- if only for the sake of giving their fans some more identifiable names -- is commendable in today's environment. Straily would give the Royals another vet to throw into their rotation, one who could in time be spun off in a trade. It's not a high-stakes maneuver, it's not going to change their outlook, but it's the kind Kansas City has shown it will make when the opportunity arises.

Let's put it this way: the Angels recently traded for Chris Stratton and inserted him into their rotation. Stratton is a 28-year-old who posted a 76 ERA+ last season with the San Francisco Giants. Maybe the Angels see something there they really like -- for instance, Stratton has been a favorite of the spin-rate obsessive out there -- but what they'd like most is making the postseason. Pursuing Straily would seem to help them take a step toward achieving that goal. Therefore, we think the Angels are the AL team likeliest to sign Straily in the coming weeks.