British pop artist Calum Scott recently celebrated one billion streams of his "Dancing On My Own" remix with Tiesto on Spotify. That's a massive number, and the Philadelphia Phillies probably played a significant role in getting him there.

For the past two seasons, Scott's remix of Robyn's iconic song has been the Phillies' playoff anthem. It helps that they went to the World Series last season, and they currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLCS.

Between the Phillies popularizing the song and the fan base blaring it after every big win, it might have pushed Scott over the billion-stream threshold.

On Wednesday, Scott posted a video in which he thanked his collaborators and listeners for helping him reach this career milestone.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has contributed to me being able to sit here very proudly with one of these plaques commemorating a billion streams of my version of 'Dancing on My Own,'" Scott said. "Massive thank you to Robyn, as always. To Tiesto, to everybody who made this song what it is, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you guys."

In a follow-up tweet, Scott also shouted out the Phillies. He said the team and the fans deserve a lot of credit for helping "Dancing On My Own" shoot up the streaming charts.

A HUGE thank you has to go to @Phillies also for making this song their anthem two years running. It's an honour boys and I'm incredibly grateful to the players, the club and most importantly the fans. X — Calum Scott (@calumscott) October 18, 2023

At the beginning of the 2023 season, the Phillies never intended to play "Dancing On My Own" in the clubhouse at all. After they fell to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, the Phils wanted a fresh start.

However, midway through the season, the team was struggling and needed a boost. That's when Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs revealed to CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen that the team turned to "Dancing On My Own" to end the slump.

That strategy worked, the Phillies got hot down the stretch, and now they are two wins away from reaching the World Series for the second consecutive year.