Reliever Daniel Bard will make the Rockies' Opening Day roster, GM Jeff Bridich announced on Friday. That means barring the unexpected, Bard, who's now 35, will return to the majors for the first time since April of 2013.

Bard, a first-round draft choice out of the University of North Carolina in 2006, debuted as a hard-throwing reliever with the Red Sox in 2009 and was generally effective across three seasons. The Red Sox attempted to transition him to a starting role, but around that time Bard almost completely lost his ability to throw strikes. Following the 2012 season in which he pitched to a 6.22 ERA and walked 43 batters in 59 1/3 innings, Bard's major league career appeared to be in danger. Other similarly disastrous stints in the minors with the Red Sox, Cardinals, Rangers, and Mets followed. By the end of the 2017 season, Bard figured to be out of baseball entirely. However, as of Friday's news he's clawed his back to the highest level, against all expectations.

Bard, who'd been in Rockies camp on a minor league contract, enters the 2020 season with a career ERA of 3.67 with a K/BB ratio of 2.08 across parts of five MLB seasons -- a span that encompasses 201 relief appearances and 10 starts. Right now he figures to fill a middle relief role for the Rockies. Given that the Colorado bullpen doesn't project as a strength, Bard could rise up the leverage hierarchy if he pitches well. Regardless, even returning to a big league mound is a genuine triumph for Bard.

The Rockies on Friday also announced that they've purchased the contracts of outfielder Matt Kemp and infielder Chris Owings. They'll also be on the Opening Day active roster. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the Rockies will soon release relievers Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee.