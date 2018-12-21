Daniel Murphy, Rockies reportedly agree to two-year, $24 million free agent deal

The Colorado Rockies are close to a deal with free agent infielder Daniel Murphy, according to multiple reports. It will be a two-year deal worth $24 million, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo.

The Rockies are looking to replace DJ LeMahieu, who didn't receive a qualifying offer from Colorado, at second base. Murphy can still hit and his bat should play well at Coors Field, but he's a downgrade defensively. If the deal is completed, he'll probably play a decent amount at first base but he's really not an everyday middle infielder anymore. Murphy has played 834 career games at second and 225 at first.

Murphy, who will turn 34 on April 1, missed the first 65 games of 2018 while recovering from surgery on his right knee. He posted a .299/.336/.454 line in 91 games with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. He finished with 15 doubles (after 47 in 2016 and 43 in 2017 to lead the National League each year) and 12 homers (after 25 in '16 and 23 in '17). Earlier this winter, Murphy garnered interest from the Milwaukee Brewers.