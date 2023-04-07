The Philadelphia Phillies' first-base situation became even more of a concern on Friday when the team told reporters that Darick Hall will require surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. According to Matt Gelb, Hall's recovery will sideline him for "a few months."

Hall had emerged as the Phillies' primary at first base because of the torn ACL suffered by Rhys Hoskins this spring. Hoskins, who hit 30 home runs in 2022, may miss the entire 2023 season. Hall was off to a slow start this season with a slash line of .222/263/.278 through six games and 19 plate appearances. To take Hall's spot on the active roster, the Phillies have recalled infielder Kody Clemens.

The 26-year-old Clemens does not profile as an adequate regular at the highest level, so at best he's a stop-gap solution should he emerge as a near-term presence in manager Rob Thomson's lineup. Outside of a trade or turning to the badly thinned-out free agent market, the Phillies could consider shifting third baseman Alec Bohm across the diamond and then install Josh Harrison or Edmundo Sosa at the hot corner.

Coming off a pennant-winning campaign in 2022, the Phillies in 2023 have faltered at the outset. They enter Friday's home opener against the Reds with a record of 1-5. They're presently in fourth place in the National League East and four games behind the first-place Braves.