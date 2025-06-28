Dave Parker, the seven-time All-Star and former National League MVP who was recently elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame, has died at age 74, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Saturday.

"Dave Parker was a gifted all-around player whose numerous accomplishments led to his upcoming induction in Cooperstown this summer," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "He was a World Series Champion with the 1979 Pirates and the 1989 Athletics, a beloved All-Star Red in his hometown of Cincinnati, and an All-Star in Milwaukee. Dave was also a three-time Gold Glover on the strength of his famous arm, a two-time batting champion, and the winner of the inaugural Home Run Derby in 1985."

"All of us throughout the game are deeply saddened by this loss. We will remember the Cobra forever, especially as his name soon officially joins the legends of our National Pastime. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my sympathy to Dave's family and his fans across the game."

The Pirates also honored him before their Saturday home game against the New York Mets:

Parker, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, spent parts of 19 seasons as a player in Major League Baseball. Eleven of those seasons came with the Pirates, who first drafted him in 1970 out of Courter High School in Cincinnati. Over those almost two decades in the majors, Parker tallied 2,712 hits; 339 home runs; 526 doubles; 1,493 RBI; 154 stolen bases, three Silver Sluggers, and a pair of batting titles.

Nicknamed "Cobra" in part for his powerful throwing arm in right field, Parker was more than "just" one of the premier offensive threats of his era. Indeed, he won three straight Gold Gloves during his prime years with the Pirates. Indeed, one of Parker's most famous highlights was his 9-2 assist to cut down Brian Downing during the 1979 All-Star Game, of which Parker was named MVP:

The 6-foot-5 Parker cut an intimidating figure on the field, and as a standout three-sport athlete in high school, he boasted the full complement of scouting tools and developed into one of the most well-rounded players of his time. Parker was also a two-time World Series champion. He batted .345 during the Pirates' seven-game triumph over the Orioles in 1979, and he was also a key member of the Oakland A's team that won it all a decade later in 1989. In between those titles, Parker also spent four seasons with his hometown Cincinnati Reds. Parker retired from playing following the 1991 season.

Also known as an engaging quote and a unique and at times pleasantly brash personality who served as a cultural touchstone of sorts in the 1970s, Parker remains something of a cult figure for baseball fans:

Years into his retirement, Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, which limited his mobility and physical capacities quite significantly. He was, however, able to attend a reunion of the Pirates' 1979 title team at PNC Park in the spring of 2024 and received a hero's welcome:

Parker was an inaugural member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dave Parker. A beloved member of the Pirates family, 'The Cobra' was one of the most dominating and intimidating players to ever wear a Pirates uniform," said Pirates owner Bob Nutting in a statement. "All of us who grew up in the '70s remember how special Dave was. He was an All-Star, a Gold Glover, a batting champion, a National League MVP and a critical part of the 1979 Pirates World Series Championship team. It was our honor to welcome Dave and his family back to Pittsburgh to celebrate his career as part of the inaugural class of the Pirates Hall of Fame."

"He had a big personality and his passing has left an even bigger void with all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kellye, and his family."

Although it seemed a plaque in Cooperstown would elude him after 15 failed bids on the BBWAA ballot and three more on Era Committee ballot, Parker was finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in December of last year. Parker's association with the cocaine scandals that afflicted baseball in the 1980s and the federal trials that ensued may have delayed his entry into the Hall. He did, however, live long enough to learn of his election. In July, Parker will be inducted alongside Dick Allen, Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner. Allen and now Parker will be inducted posthumously.

"We join the baseball family in remembering Dave Parker. His legacy will be one of courage and leadership, matched only by his outstanding accomplishments on the field," Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement released by the Hall. "His election to the Hall of Fame in December brought great joy to him, his family and all the fans who marveled at his remarkable abilities. We will honor his incredible life and career at next month's Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, where his legacy will be remembered forever."