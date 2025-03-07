The Los Angeles Dodgers and their longtime manager Dave Roberts are closing in on a contract extension, ESPN reports.

Alden Gonzalez writes:

"Roberts and the Dodgers have been in serious talks on a new deal since around the start of February. Despite being far apart in some stretches along the way, the two sides are expected to lock in a new deal before the Dodgers leave for Japan, where they will open their season, next Wednesday."

Roberts, 52, has completed nine seasons as Dodgers manager, and he's enjoyed an elite level of success over that span. Across those nine seasons, Roberts has guided the Dodgers to a cumulative record of 851-506, nine postseason appearances, eight division titles, five 100-win seasons, four pennants, and, of course, two World Series titles -- one in the abbreviated 2020 season and one last year.

Roberts' winning percentage of .627 is tops all-time among those who have managed at least 1,000 games in MLB. As well, he ranks 12th all-time in most games over .500 (344 and counting), and his 56 postseason wins rank sixth all-time. He's currently under contract with the Dodgers through the end of the 2025 season.

Speaking of that 2025 season, the Dodgers and their star-laden roster will be angling to become the first repeat champion in MLB since the 1999-2000 New York Yankees. At the same time, Roberts will try to become the 11th manager ever to win at least three World Series titles.