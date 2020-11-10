Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an interview with local station KTLA Monday to talk about his team winning the World Series. It was a conversation that naturally included the hullabaloo surrounding Justin Turner's positive coronavirus test that arrived mid-game.

Roberts told the station that everyone "could've all done things differently and done better" with regards to handling that entire situation. Turner's COVID-19 test came back positive in the middle of the decisive Game 6 where Los Angeles eventually clinched the championship. The league asked the third baseman to begin self isolating immediately, meaning that he had to be pulled in the seventh inning.

But the isolation didn't last long as Turner was then seen celebrating on the field with his teammates -- at times without a face mask on -- and the World Series trophy. Ultimately, the league chose not to punish the third baseman -- a decision that was made on Friday -- but there was still heavy criticism sent the way of the team, the player and the league for how that situation went down.

"This is new to all of us," Roberts told the station. "So, I think emotions got the best of all of us."

It's not as though Roberts has entirely gotten over some of those emotions, as he stated that he was still happy Turner was able to join in on the celebrations. The manager did agree with the league's sentiment that more should have been done to prevent Turner from exposing others to the respiratory disease he had contracted.

"I'm a cancer survivor," Roberts said. "I sat next to him. And, so, I don't apologize for that. The main thing is Justin is healthy and we're moving past it. We can really celebrate the thing that we won, and that's a championship with the Dodgers."

Ten days after winning the World Series, the Dodgers reportedly had a five-person outbreak of COVID-19 within the organization.