Dave Roberts finishes 2nd in National League Manager of the Year voting

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in voting for the 2017 National League Manager of the Year Award on Tuesday, announced by the Baseball Writers Association of America, finishing behind a manager in his own division.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo won the award, guiding an Arizona team to 93 wins in his first year at the helm one year after the D-backs lost 93 games. Similarly, third place finisher Bud Black won 87 games in his first year with the Rockies, one year after Colorado lost 87 games.

Both Arizona and Colorado made the postseason as wild card teams, with the Diamondbacks prevailing in the NL wild card game then getting swept by Roberts’ Dodgers in three games in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won 104 games under Roberts in his second season. His 195 victories are the most by a Dodgers manager in his first two seasons, and his .602 winning percentage in those first two seasons trails only Chuck Dressen (.623 in 1951-52) and Walt Alston (.619 in 1954-55).

Roberts, who won the 2016 NL Manager of the Year Award, this year received five first-place votes, eight second-place votes and six third-place votes for 55 points, which are awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Roberts was named on 19 of 30 ballots.

He receive first-place votes from John Manuel of Baseball America, Katushi Nagao of Kyodo News, Hal McCoy of the Dayton Daily News, Jack McCaffery of the Delaware County Daily Times, and Ray Ratto of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Lovullo got 18 first-place votes and 111 overall points, while Black received three first-place votes and 43 points. Craig Counsell of the Brewers (three) and Dusty Baker of the Nationals also received first-place votes.