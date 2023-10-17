Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff will return for the 2024 season, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman announced Monday. Friedman's proclamation comes days after the Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the best-of-five National League Division Series. That outcome made this the first time the Dodgers have failed to win at least one playoff game in a season since the 2006 campaign.

"The collective effort of this group and the culture -- not just, 'Hey, everyone gets along' -- going through the clubhouse and watching how everyone is focused, all of our players on how to try to win a game," Friedman told reporters, including Eric Stephen of SB Nation. "The one thing I can say with absolute certainty -- and there aren't many things I can do that about -- as we postmortem, it was certainly not from a lack of effort. Watching the way these guys prepared, cared, and did everything they could to put themselves in the best position to go out and have success."

Roberts, 51, has been the Dodgers manager since the start of the 2016 season. He's amassed a 63% winning percentage and has led Los Angeles to the playoffs each year. Furthermore, he guided the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series title as well as 2017 and 2018 NL pennants.

CBS Sports' Matt Snyder recently laid out his argument for why the Dodgers remain better off with Roberts than without him. Here's a snippet:

Are there even that many specific moves that Roberts made this past series that made anyone believe a different manager would've been winning? Their pitching was in shambles and the Clayton Kershaw Game 1 start was the plan all along, a plan made with the front office. It isn't Roberts' fault that Kershaw was awful. Did he tell Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to combine for one hit in 21 at-bats? What more should he have done to make them hit better?

Roberts' contract runs through the 2025 season.