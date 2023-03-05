Dave Wills, a longtime member of the Tampa Bay Rays radio broadcast team, died early Sunday morning, the team announced. He was 58 years old.

Wills, alongside partner Andy Freed, had formed the Rays radio broadcast team since the 2005 season. Prior to joining the Tampa Bay booth, Wills had served in a variety of roles across various sports. For a time, he even coached at Elmhurst College and the University of Chicago. Wills later became part of the Chicago White Sox radio broadcast team, hosting pre- and post-game shows.

In 18 seasons at the microphone, Wills oversaw the Rays' ascent from bottomfeeder to perennial contender. As part of that run, he also called a pair of World Series appearances, first in 2008 and then more recently in 2020.

"Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person," Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. "He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

As Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times noted, Wills had missed the final two weeks of the regular season last year after being hospitalized in Toronto. He was later diagnosed with arrhythmia. Wills eventually returned to his perch in the announcing booth for Tampa Bay's postseason series. He had even called Tampa Bay's game on Saturday, a 14-10 exhibition-season victory against the New York Yankees.

The Rays canceled Sunday's radio broadcast for their game against the Baltimore Orioles. They're expected to pay tribute to Wills' life and career during the regular season.