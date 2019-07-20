David Bell has already set the Reds' single-season record for manager ejections and it's only July
Bell notched ejection No. 7 of the season on Friday night against the Cardinals
Here's rookie Reds manager David Bell getting heated over plate ump Carlos Torres' ejection of Eugenio Suarez during Friday night's game against the visiting Cardinals (STL-CIN GameTracker):
The initial argument stemmed from Suarez's getting punched out by Torres on a questionable called strike three to end the first inning. Once Suarez was run, Bell emerged and was shortly thereafter tossed for the seventh time in this, his rookie managerial season. Even though it's just July 19, that's already a franchise single-season record:
So that's seven ejections for Bell, and he's reached that record mark by game 95. He's now tied with Ron Gardenhire of the Tigers for most ejections in 2019. Each is on pace to threaten the all-time single-season record of 12 skipper ejections, which is shared by Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and John McGraw.
Let's repeat that Bell is in his first season as a major-league skipper before you appreciate this nugget:
Yes, Bell ranks 185th out of 709 managers in MLB history when it comes to ejections, and he's a mere 95 games into his tenure. Cox, by the way, is all-time champ with 158 ejections. Remain employed and defiant, David Bell, and history is yours.
Pending Friday night's outcome, the 46-year-old Bell is 43-51 in his first season as Cincinnati manager.
