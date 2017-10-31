David Freese among Gold Glove finalists

I’m puzzled that I didn’t see anything on this until now, as it’s from four days ago. Anyway, MLB has announced the Gold Glove finalists for 2017. The sole Pirate on the list is David Freese, at third base. Starling Marte won’t be extending his streak of two Gold Gloves in left field, which isn’t surprising given that he missed half the season. The list:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Pitchers

LHP Chris Sale, Red Sox

RHP Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

RHP Alex Cobb, Rays

Catchers

Yan Gomes, Indians

Martin Maldonado, Angels

Salvador Perez, Royals

First basemen

Carlos Santana, Indians

Eric Hosmer, Royals

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

Second basemen

Brian Dozier, Twins

Ian Kinsler, Tigers

Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

Third basemen

Manny Machado, Orioles

Jose Ramirez, Indians

Evan Longorio, Rays

Shortstops

Elvis Andrus, Rangers

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Francisco Lindor, Indians

Left fielders

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Alex Gordon, Royals

Justin Upton, Angels

Center fielders

Lorenzo Cain, Royals

Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays

Byron Buxton, Twins

Right fielders

Kole Calhoun, Angels

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pitchers

RHP R.A. Dickey, Braves

RHP Zack Greinke, D-backs

RHP Zach Davies, Brewers

Catchers

Buster Posey, Giants

Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Tucker Barnhart, Reds

First basemen

Joey Votto, Reds

Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second basemen

D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies

Dee Gordon, Marlins

Ben Zobrist, Cubs

Third basemen

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Anthony Rendon, Nationals

David Freese, Pirates

Shortstops

Freddy Galvis, Phillies

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Corey Seager, Dodgers

Left fielders

Gerardo Parra, Rockies

Adam Duvall, Reds

Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Center fielders

Billy Hamilton, Reds

Michael A. Taylor, Nationals

Ender Inciarte, Braves

Right fielders

Yasiel Puig, Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

Jason Heyward, Cubs

With Nolan Arenado looking for his fifth straight award at third, Freese doesn’t have much chance. He did have a good year defensively, though, with UZR and the Fielding Bible both grading him comfortably above average.

Maybe the strangest nominee in here is Zobrist. He started only 65 games at second and played only 34 full games there.