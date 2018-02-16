David Freese had a lot to say about the Pirates and their lack of a 'winning culture'
Freese went on a prolonged rant about the Pirates organization
Pittsburgh Pirates fans have suffered through a lot in recent months. The front office traded Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole, the club's biggest star and its best pitcher, and as of Friday has yet to sign a free agent to a big-league deal. As a result, the Pirates are not likely to contend this season -- and may not be competitive in 2019 either, save for unexpected developments.
Something unexpected did happen Friday at Pirates camp -- something that might not make fans feel better about their chances, but will up their pulses. David Freese -- yes, that David Freese -- offered a prolonged commentary on the state of the Pirates, in which he vented about the organization's culture and failures over the past two seasons. To the highlights:
There's much to parse through (click here for more of Freese's comments). Basically, Freese believes the Pirates have lacked a winning mindset as well as a state of urgency. Those criticisms will probably be charged to manager Clint Hurdle, though Freese did note the blame rests on everyone, himself included.
Freese would seem like an odd source for this kind of commentary. He's not known for making bombastic comments, and even on a rebuilding team he can't count himself as one of the longest tenured players. Sometimes the least expected sources offer the most insightful commentary, however, and it's possible Freese is right on the money. Based on the Pirates' records in recent seasons, it certainly seems like something has been amiss in Pittsburgh.
Maybe Freese putting his thoughts in the air, in front of the Pirates Parrot and everybody, will help change the tide in Pittsburgh. More likely is that it's going to be a long, long summer -- and that this won't be the last time a Pirate is openly critical of the organization.
