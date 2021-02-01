Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement on Monday after a 14-year MLB career. Pedroia spent all 14 of his professional seasons in Boston and will go down as one of the most successful infielders in Red Sox history: he went to four All-Star Games, won four Gold Gloves, took home American League MVP honors in 2008 and was part of three World Series champion teams.

The star second baseman also won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2007. Pedroia helped the Red Sox win World Series titles in the 2007, 2013 and 2018 seasons, but the veteran infielder only appeared in three games during the 2018 season as he battled a knee injury.

During his career, Pedroia posted a .299 batting average to go along with 140 home runs, 725 RBIs, and 138 stolen bases. He was certainly a cornerstone of the Red Sox organization for many years, so considering what he meant to the franchise, many Red Sox and baseball figures took to social media to honor Pedroia on Monday.

Red Sox greats such as David Ortiz, Terry Francona, Jason Varitek and Jonathan Papelbon all weighed in on Pedroia's career. Here's a look at what the baseball world had to say.