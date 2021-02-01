Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement on Monday after a 14-year MLB career. Pedroia spent all 14 of his professional seasons in Boston and will go down as one of the most successful infielders in Red Sox history: he went to four All-Star Games, won four Gold Gloves, took home American League MVP honors in 2008 and was part of three World Series champion teams.
The star second baseman also won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2007. Pedroia helped the Red Sox win World Series titles in the 2007, 2013 and 2018 seasons, but the veteran infielder only appeared in three games during the 2018 season as he battled a knee injury.
During his career, Pedroia posted a .299 batting average to go along with 140 home runs, 725 RBIs, and 138 stolen bases. He was certainly a cornerstone of the Red Sox organization for many years, so considering what he meant to the franchise, many Red Sox and baseball figures took to social media to honor Pedroia on Monday.
Red Sox greats such as David Ortiz, Terry Francona, Jason Varitek and Jonathan Papelbon all weighed in on Pedroia's career. Here's a look at what the baseball world had to say.
Terry Francona, Jason Varitek, David Ortiz, Jonathan Papelbon and others weigh in on Dustin Pedroia’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/A8cgX4BUdV— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 1, 2021
Jonathan Papelbon has basically disappeared from public life since retiring in 2016.— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 1, 2021
His comment on Dustin Pedroia via the Red Sox: pic.twitter.com/QItpOUHCFu
Dustin Pedroia played with more heart and grit than most of the league combined. He led by example every single day... A true grinder. I consider myself lucky to have played alongside him. Here’s to the next chapter, buddy. You did it the right way.— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 1, 2021
Jon Lester, who played with Dustin Pedroia for nearly nine seasons in Boston and won two World Series championships together: "Best teammate, person, competitor and friend I ever had the privilege to see and play with!!”— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 1, 2021
Just talked to David Ortiz about Pedroia retirement: 'He showed the whole planet it wasn't about height, it was about balls ... If I had to pick one player to pay to watch it was Dustin Pedroia'— Rob Bradford (@bradfo) February 1, 2021