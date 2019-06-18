David Ortiz latest news: Dominican Republic officials identify fugitive who reportedly paid for hit on Red Sox great

Dominican Republic prosecutors on Tuesday identified a fugitive named Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota as the man they believe paid a group of hit men to try to kill retired Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz, who was shot on June 9 at a lounge in Santo Domingo. Here's more from the Associated Press:

Here's more from the AP:

The man was identified as Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, whom authorities say is a fugitive. The announcement was made as a judge held a hearing closed to the public for another suspect nicknamed "Bone." Officials did not release details, but according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press, the man, whose real name is Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno, is accused of being the liaison between the alleged hit men and the person who paid them. The documents state that a man who is in prison for an unrelated case reached out to Pérez for the alleged job a week before the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo and sent him a picture of the target so he could share it with the hit men.

Dominican authorities have said the coordinator of the attack was paid 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to plan the hit on Ortiz. As of Tuesday, there have been 10 suspects detained in connection to the attack, and the Dominican authorities are looking for at least two others mentioned in the court documents obtained by the AP, including the man accused of paying the alleged hit men.

CBS Boston reports that Dominican Republic prosecutors have discovered a motive for the alleged hit, and plan to release that information later this week.

Ortiz's attorney, Jose Martinez Hoepelman, told reporters, including the AP, that he was satisfied with how the investigation was going. "Trust the authorities," he said. "They have worked tirelessly to obtain the results that we have so far. We all want more information, but we have to wait."

Ortiz is still recovering from the gunshot wound to his lower back. Ortiz was shot once, and the bullet penetrated through his back and exited out through his stomach.

Ortiz has been in the intensive care at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital for over a week. He underwent two surgeries, and doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines. On Tuesday, Ortiz's wife Tiffany said in a statement that Ortiz has been upgraded to 'good' condition by doctors at Mass. General Hospital.

"This morning, David's condition was upgraded to 'good' by his doctors and he continues to make progress with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David's journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time."