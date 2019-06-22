David Ortiz latest news: Red Sox legend moved out of intensive care following shooting in the Dominican Republic
Ortiz remains hospitalized in Boston following a shooting in the Dominican Republic
On June 9, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot one time at a lounge in his native Dominican Republic. The bullet entered his back and exited through his abdomen. Ortiz required multiple surgeries and is currently recovering at a Boston hospital.
Saturday afternoon Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, released a statement through the Red Sox updating Big Papi's condition. Here's the latest:
"David was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan."
Doctors removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestines following the shooting. Shortly after the shooting, Ortiz was flown to the intensive care unit at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital, where he has remained since.
Earlier this week police in the Dominican Republic said their investigation determined Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting. Victor Hugo Gomez, a Gulf Cartel member and fugitive in the United States, was identified as the mastermind by police.
