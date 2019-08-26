David Ortiz shares first photo of himself since being shot, helps daughter move into college

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been mostly out of the public eye since being shot in the Dominican Republic in June. On Sunday, he posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his 18-year old daughter, Alex, who he was dropping off at Berklee College of Music.

Ortiz had posted two photos since the shooting, but this was the first one that he is actually in.

On June 9, Ortiz was shot in the back at an outside bar in East Santo Domingo. Ortiz had to have his intestines, colon and part of his gallbladder removed in order to repair the injuries. "Big Papi" also suffered liver damage in the shooting.

Following the shooting, Ortiz had a six-hour surgery performed to save his life and the Red Sox sent a plane to pick up Ortiz and bring him back to Boston. On June 10, Ortiz received further treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital before being released on July 26 following a third surgery.

Ortiz has hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to conduct an investigation into the shooting. The former Red Sox slugger had originally hired Davis, who now runs a security firm, to protect him once he returned to Boston.

Joe Baerlein, Ortiz's spokesperson, said that Davis is currently "monitoring and analyzing information from various sources in his native Dominican Republic around the motives for the shooting."