David Ortiz shooting: Alleged gunman, four others arrested in Dominican Republic as former Red Sox star recovers

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a total of five people, including the alleged gunman, directly involved in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, director of the Dominican National Police, and Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez told reporters Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe. Ortiz, a future Hall of Famer, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo on Sunday night.

Bautista said that there were two vehicles, one motorcycle and several individuals involved in the attack against Ortiz. Bautista also told reporters at the press conference that their investigation has led them to believe that a group of criminals offered about $8,000 (400,000 Dominincan pesos) to assassinate Ortiz.

ESPN's Marly Rivera shared more details from the press conference.

Dominican Chief of Police Ney A. Bautista: "They paid $400 thousand pesos (less than $8K) to those who tried to kill David Ortiz." -Did not address motive. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 12, 2019

Dominican Chief of Police Ney A. Bautista: "The investigation and the evidence compiled took us to one named Oliver Moisés Mirabal. In Santiago we arrested Ramón Martínez, the shooter." — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 12, 2019

Here is the Dominican Chief of Police showing the gun with which they shot David Ortiz; he was reportedly targeted for a sum of less than $8,000. https://t.co/Erqh81KhM3 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 12, 2019

Police in the Dominican Republic are still investigating the case, and have yet to comment on a possible motive for the shooting but have ruled out robbery.

The first suspect, Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, was arrested immediately after the shooting and appeared in court Tuesday, charged as an accomplice to "attempted homicide" and "criminal association" in connection to the shooting, according to charging papers obtained by ABC News. Garcia is also charged with "intentionally causing injury through use of an illegal firearm."

Here's more from the Globe on Garcia's involvement, and Oliver Moises Mirabel Acosta, another suspect arrested on Tuesday:

According to the documents, a friend of García's spotted him in a parking lot in the Caobas neighborhood the day before the shooting, talking to people who were seated in two silver-gray cars. Behind the wheel of one car was Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, also known as "Papi," records show. Acosta was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting. The witness told police the group, which had gathered around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, included several women and a small child, the filings said. The following night, other witnesses saw two cars, a gray Kia and a gray Hyundai, parked on a street near the Dial. García and another man were on a motorcycle next to the cars. The men got off the motorcycle and left it on the street and drove off in the Kia, leaving the bike next to the Hyundai, records show. The car returned a couple minutes later, and the same witnesses saw García and his companion mount the bike, the documents said. Moments later, witnesses said they saw a man on a Baja motorcycle get off and walk up to where Ortiz was seated. "Without saying a word, [the gunman] fired a gun," the report said. Witnesses said the shooter tried to get back on the motorcycle but fled when people surrounded the bike. García "accelerated, lost control of the motorcycle and tumbled, leading people in the area to detain him and beat him," prosecutors wrote. "The person who fired kept running with the gun in his hand and managed to escape." Afterward, police conducted "an exhaustive investigation" and examined video surveillance that showed the shooter running toward the Hyundai and reuniting with the people inside the car. The license plate of the car matched the license plate of a car caught by a gas station camera in Caobas.

Doctors in Santo Domingo removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestines during emergency surgery, and he was flown to Boston for further treatment Monday night, undergoing two hours of exploratory surgery. In Boston, Ortiz took his first steps in the hospital where he is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, shared a second statement on Wednesday via the Red Sox:

"David continues to recuperate today in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital under the direction of treating trauma surgeon Dr. David King. Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps. His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery. My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal."