A court in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 of the 13 people on Tuesday that were accused of attempting to murder former Boston Red Sox star and Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, accused of shooting the baseball star, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, as was Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia. The eight remaining defendants received sentences that will last between five and 20 years, according to ESPN.

Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, who allegedly planned the attack, is one of three defendants that ended up being acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Ortiz was shot in Santo Domingo on June 9, 2019. Dominican police have said that the intended target of the shooting was Sixto David Fernandez. He was sitting at a table with Ortiz at a bar in Santo Domingo at the time of the shooting.

After being shot, Ortiz underwent two surgeries to repair his injuries and spent six weeks in a Boston hospital.

Ortiz was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2022 in his first time on the ballot. The former Red Sox star batted .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs during his 20-year professional career. Ortiz helped the Red Sox win three World Series titles during his 14 years with the franchise.