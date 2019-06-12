David Ortiz shooting: Second suspect arrested, motive remains unclear as former Red Sox star recovers in Boston

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, a spokeswoman for the Dominican national prosecutor's office told reporters on Wednesday.

As CBS News reports, Julieta Tejeda, spokeswoman for the national prosecutor's office in the Dominican Republic, told reporters via WhatsApp that a second arrest had been made in the investigation. The name of the second suspect in custody was not immediately released. Tejeda declined to provide further details.

The police have not indicated whether this person is the suspected shooter or what charges he is facing. At least five people have been detained for questioning since Sunday's shooting at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo.

Police in the Dominican Republic are still investigating the case, and have yet to comment on a possible motive for the shooting but have ruled out robbery. Here's more from the CBS News report:

Ortíz had his back to the sidewalk Sunday night at the Dial Bar and Lounge as a gunman - a passenger on a motorcycle - got off the bike, approached the 43-year-old and fired a single shot at close range before escaping. Enraged fans captured the 25-year-old motorcyclist and beat him bloody before handing him over to police. The gunman fled.

The first suspect, Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, was arrested immediately after the shooting and appeared in court Tuesday, charged as an accomplice to "attempted homicide" and "criminal association" in connection to the shooting, according to charging papers obtained by ABC News. Garcia is also charged with "intentionally causing injury through use of an illegal firearm."

Doctors in Santo Domingo removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestines during emergency surgery, and he was flown to Boston for further treatment Monday night, undergoing two hours of exploratory surgery. In Boston, Ortiz reportedly took his first steps in the hospital where he is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was "stable, awake and resting comfortably" at Massachusetts General Hospital and was expected to remain there for several days.