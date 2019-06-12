David Ortiz shooting: Second suspect arrested, motive remains unclear as former Red Sox star recovers in Boston
Police have yet to comment on a possible motive for the shooting but have ruled out robbery
Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, a spokeswoman for the Dominican national prosecutor's office told reporters on Wednesday.
As CBS News reports, Julieta Tejeda, spokeswoman for the national prosecutor's office in the Dominican Republic, told reporters via WhatsApp that a second arrest had been made in the investigation. The name of the second suspect in custody was not immediately released. Tejeda declined to provide further details.
The police have not indicated whether this person is the suspected shooter or what charges he is facing. At least five people have been detained for questioning since Sunday's shooting at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo.
Police in the Dominican Republic are still investigating the case, and have yet to comment on a possible motive for the shooting but have ruled out robbery. Here's more from the CBS News report:
Ortíz had his back to the sidewalk Sunday night at the Dial Bar and Lounge as a gunman - a passenger on a motorcycle - got off the bike, approached the 43-year-old and fired a single shot at close range before escaping.
Enraged fans captured the 25-year-old motorcyclist and beat him bloody before handing him over to police. The gunman fled.
The first suspect, Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, was arrested immediately after the shooting and appeared in court Tuesday, charged as an accomplice to "attempted homicide" and "criminal association" in connection to the shooting, according to charging papers obtained by ABC News. Garcia is also charged with "intentionally causing injury through use of an illegal firearm."
Doctors in Santo Domingo removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestines during emergency surgery, and he was flown to Boston for further treatment Monday night, undergoing two hours of exploratory surgery. In Boston, Ortiz reportedly took his first steps in the hospital where he is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.
Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was "stable, awake and resting comfortably" at Massachusetts General Hospital and was expected to remain there for several days.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers can handle Seager loss
The Dodgers already have a nine-game lead in the NL West
-
Projecting the 2019 HR Derby field
Here's who we'd like to see in the Derby next month
-
Rays vs. Athletics odds, June 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Athletics vs. Rays matchup 10,000...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 12
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 12
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Astros vs. Brewers odds, June 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Brewers vs. Astros matchup 10,000...