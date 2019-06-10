David Ortiz shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic, father of retired Red Sox star says

Former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz was hospitalized to treat injuries sustained via gunshot wound following an incident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Ortiz's father, Leo, confirmed that his son was shot via Enrique Rojas of ESPN. The bullet went through Ortiz's back and out of his stomach, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN, who is also reporting that he has been rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Here is what Ortiz's father told Rojas via telephone:

"They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or where he was transferred exactly," Leo Ortiz said by telephone from the Dominican Republic.

There appears to be good news at present, regarding Ortiz's status.

.@CDN37 - A local network in the DR - Tweeted this picture who they identified as one of the doctors that took care of David Ortiz; they say he just informed them that he is out of danger. https://t.co/XWuaku7sfS — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Hopefully things continue along this path, because "out of danger" was really positive to hear. A reporter on the scene notes that at the time of Rivera's tweet Ortiz was facing another hour of surgery, however, so he's not totally out of the woods just yet.

The incident took place at a lounge in the eastern part of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. Reports indicate at least one person responsible for the incident is in local police custody.

Ortiz, 42, was born and raised in Santo Domingo and considered a legendary figure in his native Dominican Republic. His main residence is in the Boston area, but has does charity work and has business interests in his native country.

Here is what is being reported:

- Ortiz was shot in the lower back and the bullet went through his abdomen

- Incident took place at a bar/lounge in the Dominican Republic

- He was rushed for emergency surgery

- He's considered to be in stable condition, according to one of the doctors and the local police chief

- Local area doctor said in a press conference that he's "out of danger"

- The person responsible for the incident is in police custody

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.