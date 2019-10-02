David Ortiz will be back on TV for the MLB postseason after June shooting in the Dominican Republic

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will be returning to television just in time for the MLB playoffs, after spending the summer and early fall recovering following being shot in his home country, the Dominican Republic, in June.

This is great news for Ortiz, who required multiple surgeries, but now feels ready enough to hit the small screen once again.

Big Papi retired in 2016, after taking home three World Series championships with the Red Sox, but has remained in the baseball world, bringing his larger than life personality to pre- and postgame coverage for MLB on Fox. Ortiz teased a return to the set with a social media photo captioned with a "soon" emoji.

Since the incident, that has still remained unsolved, Ortiz has slowly been making public appearances as his progress allows. He made his way to his other home, Fenway Park, in September, to throw out the first pitch before a game. The visit to Boston's stadium came just three months after he was shot.

The slugger's favorite team, the defending champion Red Sox, are not in the playoffs this year, but it is safe to say Ortiz will be rooting for whoever plays the New York Yankees. Even without their team in it, Sox fans will have a familiar face to watch in the playoffs.