David Ortiz's former Red Sox teammates and the rest of the MLB world react to shooting in the Dominican Republic

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was hospitalized after a man shot him in the back at a Dominican Republic club on Sunday. While the longtime slugger has since undergone emergency surgery and is in stable condition, fans across the sports world have been overflowing with praise and well wishes for "Big Papi," a beloved Boston icon and a married father of three.

One of those fans is Will Middlebrooks, a former MLB infielder who spent three seasons with Ortiz, won the 2013 World Series alongside the 10-time All-Star and, just this morning, spoke to Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, for updates on the three-time champion.

"He was like my big brother when I came up to the big leagues," Middlebrooks said on Monday's episode of "Kanell & Bell," before updating Ortiz's health. "He's stable, he's recovering, and it looks like everything's going to be OK. But like, what is going on? He should be, like, the president over there. He's like a god in the Dominican."

Middlebrooks is not the only recognizable name to sending his well wishes to Ortiz in the wake of the shooting. Everyone from old rivals, like Alex Rodriguez, to current MLB stars, like Mike Trout, have chimed in on social media since news of the Big Papi shooting spread:

Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz... 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to David Ortiz and his family. A man that defines the city of Boston. 🙏🏼 Get better Big Papi. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) June 10, 2019

Utter shock. That was no robbery, that was a hit, and they better get to the bottom of it. Thank god no amount of evil or hate can overcome a heart that big. You got this @davidortiz, we love you bro! — Jon Lester (@JLester34) June 10, 2019

Great to hear @davidortiz is stable and will make a full recovery. My heart sank when I heard the news. Prayers to him, Tiffany and the kids. — Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) June 10, 2019

Keep fighting @davidortiz!!! No coward can take down a super hero like you. Love you buddy!!! 🙏 — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) June 10, 2019

Please be Superman one more time @davidortiz 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 , please. pic.twitter.com/pPQnlHemA1 — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) June 10, 2019

Prayers up for my bro @davidortiz man. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met. Hate seeing that. Hoping for the best! 🙏🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 10, 2019

Pull through @davidortiz, pull through Big Papi ❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 10, 2019

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @davidortiz and his family. — david wells (@BoomerWells33) June 10, 2019

I've known Big Papi since he was just David Ortiz. He is one of the most beloved figures in any sport. Praying for my hermano Escarlata. Please be ok, please 🙏#BostonStrong @EscogidoBBClub @RedSox pic.twitter.com/RoZZ95je3A — Nelson Figueroa Jr. (@FiggieNY) June 10, 2019

Pull thru Big Papi🙏🏾. Dang what a world we live in😔 — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 10, 2019

Keeping @davidortiz in my prayers. God willing he will be okay and recover quick. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) June 10, 2019

Saying a prayer for my man @davidortiz tonight. — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) June 10, 2019

Praying for my man big Papi. Not a better person I’ve ever met in baseball. Pulling for you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/3dQBEtQmB0 — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 10, 2019