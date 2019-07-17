David Price and Dennis Eckersley revive their Red Sox feud with back-and-forth comments

It seems the two pitchers still don't care for each other

One of the subplots of the trying 2017 season for the Boston Red Sox was the seeming animosity between veteran lefty David Price and Hall of Fame pitcher/Red Sox television commentator Dennis Eckersley. 

You'll recall that roughly midway through the 2017 season, Price reportedly confronted Eckersley on a team flight over something Eckersley said on a broadcast about Eduardo Rodriguez. Eventually, the controversy died down without ever being entirely resolved. 

Speaking of not being resolved, the Price-Eckersley hostilities were revived anew this week. Chad Finn of the Boston Globe wrote a lengthy profile of Eckersley that ran on Tuesday. Naturally, the subject of Price came up, and here's how Eckersley responded:

"I didn't know how to deal with that. I don't plan on saying a word to him, I don't plan on seeing him, never. [Broadcasters now board the plane before players.] I don't really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don't think he really cares one way or the other."

Price of course got wind of this particular excerpt, and he also said his piece: 

And: 

On Twitter, Price also addressed what unfolded after the original dust-up on the team plane: 

If that's accurate, then Price did his part to squelch the conflict back at the time. Roughly two years on, though, it's still going.

