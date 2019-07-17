David Price and Dennis Eckersley revive their Red Sox feud with back-and-forth comments

One of the subplots of the trying 2017 season for the Boston Red Sox was the seeming animosity between veteran lefty David Price and Hall of Fame pitcher/Red Sox television commentator Dennis Eckersley.

You'll recall that roughly midway through the 2017 season, Price reportedly confronted Eckersley on a team flight over something Eckersley said on a broadcast about Eduardo Rodriguez. Eventually, the controversy died down without ever being entirely resolved.

Speaking of not being resolved, the Price-Eckersley hostilities were revived anew this week. Chad Finn of the Boston Globe wrote a lengthy profile of Eckersley that ran on Tuesday. Naturally, the subject of Price came up, and here's how Eckersley responded:

"I didn't know how to deal with that. I don't plan on saying a word to him, I don't plan on seeing him, never. [Broadcasters now board the plane before players.] I don't really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don't think he really cares one way or the other."

Price of course got wind of this particular excerpt, and he also said his piece:

David Price on Dennis Eckersley: pic.twitter.com/bew0LDKKLn — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

And:

More Price on Eckersley: pic.twitter.com/xqFZeXq5HN — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

On Twitter, Price also addressed what unfolded after the original dust-up on the team plane:

I had a meeting set up to apologize to him and he backed out that day. Get your facts right... — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 17, 2019

If that's accurate, then Price did his part to squelch the conflict back at the time. Roughly two years on, though, it's still going.