David Price says opt-in with Red Sox was easy decision: 'Have you seen this free agent market?'
Price got a $217 million deal from Boston just three years ago
Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to Florida for spring training this week, and Boston lefty David Price spoke with reporters about his decision to not exercise his opt-out at the beginning of the offseason.
When asked if the decision of opting out/in out of his contract with the Red Sox was a tough one, Price responded: "Have you seen this free agent market? No, it wasn't very difficult."
Price isn't the first player to call out this year's slow free-agent market.
As of Feb. 14, 13 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including the top two (Bryce Harper and Manny Machado), three of the top seven and six of the top 20.
Price announced that he would be remaining with the Red Sox before the team's World Series championship parade on Oct. 31. His contract included an opt-out clause that would have allowed him to test free agency after the 2018 season. The last time Price tested free agency was four years ago when the Red Sox signed him to a seven-year contract worth $217 million.
Price has four years and $127 million remaining on that deal, and he will earn $31 million for the 2019 season and $32 million annually for the three campaigns that follow.
The Red Sox have continued to reiterate their unwillingness to spend big for free agent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. They were able to come to an agreement for other free agents Steve Pearce and Nathan Eovaldi, but they let reliever Joe Kelly go to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
