David Price will be wearing a new number for the Red Sox in 2019
The left-hander will switch from No. 24 to No. 10
Things have changed quite a bit for David Price over the past handful of months. Not only did he manage to shed the label of "postseason choker" and secure his first World Series ring, but he's also going with a new number for the 2019 season.
It was announced Thursday that Price will wear No. 10 for the Red Sox this season, ditching the No. 24 that he'd worn through his first three seasons with the team. The reason for the change remains unclear to this point, but it's worth noting Boston doesn't have any formal plans to retire No. 24, which was previously worn by Red Sox greats Dwight Evans and Manny Ramirez.
It seems likely that Price simply just wanted a change, potentially with the desire to go back to a number that begins with "1-". The 33-year-old starter wore No. 14 for the first eight years of his MLB career (and with Vanderbilt before that) but couldn't wear the number in Boston due to it being retired for Jim Rice.
In any case, it'll be somewhat of a fresh start for Price in 2019. He'll have a new ring on his finger and a new number on his back -- a back that should have fewer Red Sox fans all over it thanks to his contributions to last year's World Series title. The left-hander went 3-1 for Boston in October last year, including a victory in the clinching Game 5 of the World Series (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER).
Price, though, has a long way to go to overtake Lefty Grove as the best No. 10 in baseball history.
