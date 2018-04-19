David Samson on CBS Sports HQ: Reds made a panic move and I know panic moves

The Reds likely won't make many waves in 2018. Now that that obvious statement is out of the way, they fired manager Bryan Price on Thursday, in a move that seems to have split the baseball world. Price's record with the Reds wasn't good, he was 279-387 in his career and he started 2018 3-15, but former Marlins president David Samson joined CBS Sports HQ to say why he doesn't think that the move makes much sense.

Samson mentioned that Price was on his shortlist when the Marlins were seeking a manager, and lauded his managerial mind.

"...I am surprised," Samson said of Price's firing. "We interviewed Bryan Price one of the four score managers that I've interviewed in my career in 18 years. Sitting with Bryan, he was gonna be a very good manager. He has an unbelievable brain... Unbelievable pitching. The problem that happened in Cincinnati is I don't think he actually had a chance. I don't think he had a chance to surround himself with the coaches he wanted and I think the expectations by the owner [Bob] Castellini were way too high.

"Coming into the season, you have to know where you are as a team, and they just weren't ready to wait. I think Bryan Price should get another chance, he may have to go back on the pitching side and then work his way back up, but ... It's a pretty panic move and we should know 'cause we led the league in panic moves, but it's pretty early to fire a manager."

As for the Reds, Samson said the future looks pretty bleak, but it can be salvaged.

"They're not very good, they're not gonna be very good all season, they've got that huge [Joey] Votto contract, they've got a lot of money in their pitching that doesn't perform as well, so they need to actually go back to what they used to be," he said. "Tony Perez and I would talk about this all the time. How come the Reds aren't going back with their farm system? How come they're not spending more time trying to develop and actually acknowledge the fact that a rebuild may be necessary, and I think a lot of that may have to do with the age of the owner and the fact that the owner has no ring."

The Reds will now move on with Jim Riggelman in the interim, and there aren't many expectations for this season. Moving forward, the Reds will try to avoid more mediocre seasons, and we'll see if they take Samson's advice and embrace the rebuild.