San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is at it again with the home runs, and was responsible for two of the team's five HRs in their 11-9 Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Tatis Jr. continues to make his case as one of the most exciting faces in baseball.

He capped off his homer with a fantastic bat flip, which soon after went viral on Twitter, and the team's home run derby prevented them from being eliminated and made history.

David Samson discussed his thrilling style and solid performance on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

Describing Tatis' at bats last night Samson says:

"He pumps the home runs, he flips the bat. He's screaming and yelling an excited. He's exactly what we need in baseball. He is enthusiastic ... I kept thinking, is this the new face of baseball?"

The podcast host followed that question with another question, wondering if he actually can be the face of baseball.

"The combination of his age, his antics, the willingness of the traditional people in baseball to embrace someone and put all their marketing behind," would be road blocks for Tatis being the new face of the game Samson says.

He said this traditional thought of baseball is not doing the league any favors in ticket sales, ratings or bringing new and young fans in.

They tried embracing the "fun" side of the game last year with their slogan, "Let the kids play," Samson recalls, but says the words have mostly been just that, words.

"Every time Tatis swings at a 3-0 pitch or flips his bat, hits a grand slam he gets crushed, not embraced," Samson points out, adding, "It's gotta get younger, it's gotta get hipper."

He said of course, "It's gonna take more than a one-game two-homer performance for Tatis to be the face of the game," though this is not the first time the 21-year-old has had a highlight clip.

Concluding the segment, Samson says, "The San Diego Padres are a fun team to watch."