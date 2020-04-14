LOOK: David Wells' 'man cave' looks like a Hall of Fame museum

Many famous athletes have a room in their house in which they display many jerseys from their playing days. Former MLB pitcher David Wells has that and then some.

In a video that Wells posted to his Twitter account, Wells showed off an area of his home in which he has jerseys and memorabilia from every MLB team that he played for.

As promised here’s a tour of the man cave part -1. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/gMlF2rgvug — david wells (@BoomerWells33) April 13, 2020

During his 21-year MLB career, Wells spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Wells has a jersey from each of those stops in its own special case along with others that contain his All-Star jerseys and memorabilia.

In addition, Wells had signed jerseys and memorabilia from many players that he played with and was a fan of. Among those are Nolan Ryan, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Carlos Delgado.

Wells also showed a Babe Ruth statue and a jacket that was worn by Ruth.

The collection would certainly make any baseball fan drool considering the amount of history that is showcased in this room. Wells could probably charge admission to his room with the number of signed jerseys and memorabilia that he has on hand.