David Wright undergoes back surgery, still plans on rejoining Mets 'as strong as ever'

Thanks to back, neck and shoulder problems, Mets captain and third baseman David Wright didn't play at all this season and had logged just 75 games played since the start of the 2015 season. He'll turn 35 in December, which makes fighting his way back to the field all the more difficult.

In an effort to get back on the field, though, Wright underwent a laminotomy procedure to relieve pressure in his back. Wright of course suffers from spinal stenosis. On Thursday, Wright released the following statement (via Marc Carig on Twitter):

"Through this entire rehab process, I have been driven to get back on the field as quickly as I can. That's why I had the shoulder surgery and that's why today I underwent back surgery to reduce the risk of further issues going forward. With these two surgeries behind me, I hope to be able to put on a Mets uniform again as soon as possible. My desire to play is as strong as ever."

Across parts of 13 big-league seasons, all with the Mets, Wright's put up an OPS+ of 133 with 242 home runs, 196 stolen bases, and a pair of Gold Gloves. Absent all those injuries, we'd probably be talking about a future Hall of Famer. One hopes, though, that Wright can fight his way back the field before it's over.

Wright has three years and $47 million left on his contract.