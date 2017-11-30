Dear Shohei Ohtani, Oakland is the perfect place for you to play

We think you’d look great in the green and gold

Hi Shohei,

It’s no secret you’re an avid reader and commentator on the preeminent Oakland A’s blog, Athletics Nation. As you start considering where exactly you want to play once you move across the pond, we thought we’d give you a little insight into why Oakland is the perfect fit for you.

Why you should come to Oakland

Regarding your ever so thoughtful memo:

Balelo’s memo asks for a team to evaluate Ohtani’s talent as a pitcher and as a hitter; to explain its player development, medical training and player performance philosophies and facilities; to describe its minor league and spring training facilities; to detail resources for Ohtani’s cultural assimilation into the team’s city; to demonstrate a vision for how Ohtani could integrate into the team’s organization; and to tell Ohtani why the team is a desirable place to play. Each team was asked to provide its answers in both languages as soon as possible. Clubs were told not to include any financial terms of a possible contract.

We’ll let the A’s handle the finer details of that request (Susan Slusser of the S.F. Chronicle has info on their real-life sales pitch). But based on what you’re looking for (read: not money), Oakland is the perfect spot for you.

Oakland itself

Oakland is the perfect spot in terms of location. Being on the West Coast gives you optimal proximity to Japan, and the area itself is a highly welcoming place to people of all backgrounds. There’s no better location to feel comfortable while having just about every single opportunity at your fingertips, surrounded by people from all walks of life. We’ve been called the Most Exciting City in America (in a good way), and we have the best food on the West Coast.

The market is a perfect size, too. Moving straight to a Boston or a New York would put the spotlight on you, making the assimilation process more of a struggle. The A’s are a large-market team masquerading as a small-market team, only in the spotlight when things are good. That means you’ll only get attention when you’re rolling, when you’re helping the team surprise the league by contending. The national eye won’t really notice anything that happens up until that time. Best of both worlds, truly.

The A’s, even 15 years after Moneyball, are still innovators

We know you want to hit and play the field. We know every team isn’t going to go for that, being too worried about you injuring your valuable throwing arm or worried you won’t be able to handle more than the rigors of being a starting pitcher. If there’s a team that’s open to you hitting, it’s the A’s. First off, the A’s are in the American League. We’ve got a DH and we often find ourselves needing to fill that slot.

(Note: This section isn’t theoretical. As Slusser mentions, “The A’s are willing to let Ohtani occasionally play in the outfield on days he’s not starting.”)

More importantly, the A’s aren’t afraid to try new things. They were the first team to let players be themselves, and to value players who took pitches. The A’s were the first team to let Pat Venditte throw with both hands in the bigs. They gambled on another international star, Yoenis Cespedes, when everyone else hesitated. See any other teams signing Billy Butler to a big deal? Nope. And that’s because no one gives chances, even unmerited ones that end up failing, quite like the A’s.

In fact, even if you didn’t want to hit, you might hit. Bob Melvin isn’t shy about giving up his DH, forcing his pitchers into historic at-bats. The A’s play at least one long extra-inning game per year, which can often result in pitchers hitting. You’re gonna hit in Oakland, and you’re gonna hit in key situations.

Shohei Ohtani on the A’s, the greatest baseball story ever told

In addition to all of that common ground, you’re also the perfect fit in terms of what you could do to this team.

If you go to Seattle, you’ll languish on an 80-win team, exciting at first but undoubtedly forgotten by the dog days of summer. If you go to the Yankees, the whole country is required by law to root against you. The Twins are cool but we’ll ignore them for now, like everyone does all the time. The Rays play in literally Florida.

The A’s are the perfect fit for you because, if you come across the pond and are as good as you’ve shown yourself to be, you and you alone can take Oakland from pretenders to contenders. The A’s need someone to lead their rotation and you can be that guy, who elevates a scrappy group of youngsters to World Series glory. There is no story out there for you like the A’s, a long-time turnstile of talent finally ready to hold onto its fan favorites, a team on the cusp of a new stadium as it’s ready to jump into the national scene.

The A’s can’t pay you the most, you won’t draw the biggest crowds, and for at least a few years you’re not going to play in the most glamorous home. But the A’s do offer you the chance at the best story, a unique blend of the chance to stand out without ridiculous pressure, and a chance to be the MVP of a team with low expectations on its way to a bright new future. Oakland gives you the chance to have your own heading on the team Wikipedia page, the Ohtani Days of a new A’s Era.

Be that guy.

Love,

Athletics Nation